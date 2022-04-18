BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Saints sign running back Dwayne Washington

Dwayne Washington is back on a one-year deal. ( Photo/David Grunfeld, Pool)
Dwayne Washington is back on a one-year deal. ( Photo/David Grunfeld, Pool)(David Grunfeld | Pool Photo)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are bringing back reserve running back Dwayne Washington on a one-year deal, the team announced Monday. Washington has been with the team since 2018 and has become one of the team’s top special teams players.

During his time in New Orleans, Washington has: 15 coverage stops, one punt deflection and one punt block recovery. He’s also rushed for 245 yards.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime and Tourism
‘I would never bring kids here again;’ New Orleans tourists rattled by shooting near Airbnb
LSU student killed in car crash
‘God, I’m so proud of her’: Family remembers 19-year-old LSU student killed in I-12 crash
Musician spreads awareness about French Quarter carjacking problem
New Orleans musician fights off carjacker in French Quarter with help from neighborhood bar
In a neighbor’s security footage, a woman is seeing getting run over by a car twice.
VIDEO: Road rage suspect runs over victim twice with his car, police say
Morgan Tyrone, 24
Woman found shot to death in Terrytown identified

Latest News

Kenny Pickett is considered one of the top quarterbacks in this draft. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Saints draft prospects: Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (2) catches a pass as Minnesota defensive back Jordan...
Saints draft prospects: Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave
Pelicans Play-In/NFL Draft
Pelicans Play-In/NFL Draft
Jameson Williams could be an option for the Saints in the first round. Photo by University of...
Saints draft prospects: Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams