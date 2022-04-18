Saints sign running back Dwayne Washington

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are bringing back reserve running back Dwayne Washington on a one-year deal, the team announced Monday. Washington has been with the team since 2018 and has become one of the team’s top special teams players.

During his time in New Orleans, Washington has: 15 coverage stops, one punt deflection and one punt block recovery. He’s also rushed for 245 yards.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

