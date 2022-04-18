BBB Accredited Business
Tulane moving on from bitter 2021 season with strong spring workouts

By Garland Gillen
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After 15 practices that concluded with the spring game, the main goal for Willie Fritz and his team, is the get the bad taste of 2021 out of their mouth.

“My biggest thing was everybody get through the spring healthy. Last year we had a couple of injuries. I know I had hamstring problems last year. So that was my main priority, get through 15 practices. To see everybody go out there and perform today, young guys to the older guys. Everybody came out feeling good, no issues, no injuries, that’s a blessing. That’s the biggest thing I’m excited about this spring,” said linebacker Nick Anderson.

“We had a lot of adversity last year. We learned from it and grew from it. Coach Fritz made a lot of changes around here, turn the program around. You see the team has a different mindset. Everything is getting better. We had a lot of injuries last season. Willie made a lot of changes around here, everything is looking better,” said wide receiver Duece Watts.

“I think the spring has been phenomenal. The new coaching staff that has been in. A couple of transfer guys that we got. I think this is the closest team we’ve ever had locker room wise and chemistry. I think everybody is just having a lot of fun. That translates into performance,” said quarterback Michael Pratt.

Tulane opens their 2022 season at Yulman Stadium with University of Massachusetts.

