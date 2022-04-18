BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Two women shot in New Orleans early Monday in separate incidents, NOPD says

A woman was shot Monday morning (April 18) at the intersection of Gentilly Boulevard and Paris...
A woman was shot Monday morning (April 18) at the intersection of Gentilly Boulevard and Paris Avenue, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was shot Monday (April 17) near the Fair Grounds area, New Orleans police said, becoming the city’s second female shooting victim of the morning.

Police said the shooting was reported at 5:57 a.m. at the intersection of Gentilly Boulevard and Paris Avenue. The NOPD said the woman sustained a gunshot wound and was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel.

The victim’s age and condition were not disclosed. Police provided no further details on the shooting.

Earlier, a woman was reported shot at 12:09 a.m. in the Pines Village neighborhood of New Orleans East.

Police said the victim, whose age was not disclosed, was wounded in the 7100 block of Florita Court. She was taken for hospital treatment by private vehicle but her condition also was not revealed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime and Tourism
‘I would never bring kids here again;’ New Orleans tourists rattled by shooting near Airbnb
LSU student killed in car crash
‘God, I’m so proud of her’: Family remembers 19-year-old LSU student killed in I-12 crash
Musician spreads awareness about French Quarter carjacking problem
New Orleans musician fights off carjacker in French Quarter with help from neighborhood bar
In a neighbor’s security footage, a woman is seeing getting run over by a car twice.
VIDEO: Road rage suspect runs over victim twice with his car, police say
Morgan Tyrone, 24
Woman found shot to death in Terrytown identified

Latest News

Pelicans lose Game 1 to Phoenix Suns
Pelicans lose Game 1 to Phoenix Suns
A hit-and-run crash left one man dead and five people injured Sunday night (April 17) at the...
Hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead, 5 injured in Seventh Ward, NOPD says
21st Annual Gay Easter parade
21st Annual Gay Easter parade
Easter Sunday shootings
Easter Sunday shootings