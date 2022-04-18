Two women shot in New Orleans early Monday in separate incidents, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was shot Monday (April 17) near the Fair Grounds area, New Orleans police said, becoming the city’s second female shooting victim of the morning.

Police said the shooting was reported at 5:57 a.m. at the intersection of Gentilly Boulevard and Paris Avenue. The NOPD said the woman sustained a gunshot wound and was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel.

The victim’s age and condition were not disclosed. Police provided no further details on the shooting.

Earlier, a woman was reported shot at 12:09 a.m. in the Pines Village neighborhood of New Orleans East.

Police said the victim, whose age was not disclosed, was wounded in the 7100 block of Florita Court. She was taken for hospital treatment by private vehicle but her condition also was not revealed.

