Two women shot in New Orleans East early Monday in separate incidents, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women were shot in separate incidents Monday (April 17) in the Pines Village area of New Orleans East, police said.

Police initially reported one of the shootings occurred at 5:57 a.m. at the intersection of Gentilly Boulevard and Paris Avenue, but later changed the location without explanation to the 6200 block of Chef Menteur Highway. The NOPD said the woman sustained a gunshot wound and was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel.

The victim’s age and condition were not disclosed. Police provided no further details on the shooting.

Earlier, a 20-year-old woman was reported shot at 12:09 a.m., also in the Pines Village neighborhood.

Police said that victim was wounded in the 7100 block of Florita Court. She was taken for hospital treatment by private vehicle but her condition also was not revealed.

The NOPD has not said whether they believe the two shootings were related.

