Bruce: Dry skies continue as temps warm through the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We will continue with dry skies through the week as temps will gradually warm. For now we see cool mornings and mild afternoons. Temps today will hit the mid 70s. By Friday we get back to the lower to middle 80s.

Bruce: More dry skies as temps will warm through the week. We will start out mild but end the week on a warm and dry note in the mid to upper 80s. Typical Louisiana spring! pic.twitter.com/7nJS5go4kb — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) April 19, 2022

Although we stay dry, there will be clouds from time to time into Friday. The breeze continues for the rest of next week with temperatures near normal in the lower to mid 80s by late week.

The humidity will increase this weekend and there could be a few stray showers. A sneak peek at the Zurich Classic and French Quarter Fest looks mostly dry, warmer and more humid. Rain chance remains low at 20%.

