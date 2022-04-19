Littered lakefront left by Easter weekend crowds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A crowded Easter weekend left the lakefront, quite literally, trashed.

Residents say it’s a persistent issue, but the massive amount of trash left behind this weekend has garnered some attention.

“It’s not the worst I’ve seen it,” Amury Regnard said.

That’s because of the volunteer crews with ArcGNO quickly stepping in.

“You wouldn’t do it at home, so why do you do it here? So, it is sad and it gets into the water and it affects the wildlife,” Regnard said.

Regnard lives in the area and enjoys taking his dog Blinks for long walks, but they often find themselves walking through loads of litter as soon as the weather gets warm.

“This is like the one spot in New Orleans where you can kind of escape from the city get around some trees and some grass,” Regnard said. “It is really nice. Sometimes you see families they’re hanging out there laying out in the sign playing ball, so just respect others, you know, and people who live right around here too.”

He says it blows into nearby yards and streets as well.

Walking along the paths, you see everything from coolers tents, and grills to whole family-sized containers of wasted, rotting food, a great way to lose your appetite while trying to find a spot to chow down on some crawfish.

“I think it’s really sad that and people really need to learn how to clean up after themselves,” Jasmine Thomas said. They can do better, you know?”

Thomas wanted to enjoy the beautiful weather in a beautiful place with her kids.

“The kids play around here, you know, and they got broken glass and stuff on the ground and the kids can hurt themself,” Thomas said. “We need to learn how to keep our city a beautiful place. It ain’t that hard to just clean up after yourself.”

Mayor Latoya Cantrell commented on the situation earlier, saying ridding the city of litter is a priority, but can’t be done by the city alone.

“Especially when we have our own people trashing the city and when you think about us being on the frontlines of climate change and how we even drain our city, relative to floodwaters and even rainwaters that come our way, when we have trash and debris in our drain lines and catch basins, it works against the City of New Orleans,” Cantrell said. “It is very frustrating, and it’s very costly, quite frankly.”

Neighbors say there are a few volunteer clean-up efforts that are being organized for the weekend. It’s also “Love the Boot Week”, a statewide effort you can find more information on HERE.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.