Man slain Monday night in Metairie, JPSO says

A man was shot to death Monday night (April 18) near the intersection of North Dilton and...
A man was shot to death Monday night (April 18) near the intersection of North Dilton and Versailles streets in Metairie, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A man was found shot to death near an intersection in southwest Metairie, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday night (April 18).

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said a homicide investigation was opened after deputies responding to reports of a shooting found the man around 10:40 p.m. near the corner of North Dilton and Versailles streets. The victim, who had sustained at least one gunshot wound, was pronounced dead at the scene, the agency said.

The identity and age of the victim were not immediately disclosed. The JPSO also did not say whether a suspect or motive for the killing had been developed.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact JPSO homicide detectives at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

