Murder suspect arrested in St. Bernard Parish and extradited to St. Tammany

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A murder suspect was arrested in St. Bernard Parish Mon., April 18 and extradited to St. Tammany.

Investigators now say the suspect opened fire on three people, including a small child.

St. Tammany Parish deputies say that Derick Fehn, who was wanted for second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, has been arrested and will be turned over to St. Bernard authorities.

Fehn, who’s from St. Bernard, had been in a days-long feud with his significant other and her sister and drove to a home on Old Spanish Trail, deputies say.

Deputies say as the sister, her boyfriend, and their small child walked toward Fehn’s vehicle, he opened fire, killing the 30-year-old man.

Fehn is wanted on charges of second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

