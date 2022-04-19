Man found dead by gunshot in Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge area; NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are investigating a homicide that occurred a mile south of the Fisherman’s Castle at Irish Bayou on Tuesday (April 19) evening.

Police say they arrived in the 300 block of Ridgeway Blvd. (Hwy. 11) around 2:42 p.m. to respond to a medical call. On the scene, a man was suffering from a gunshot wound and was lying unresponsive in a grassy area, police say.

Police confirmed around 3:57 p.m. that the man had died on the scene.

No additional information is currently available.

