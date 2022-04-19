BBB Accredited Business
Phoenix takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against New Orleans

Pelicans vs. Suns
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Phoenix Suns host the New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference first-round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Suns won Sunday’s matchup 110-99, led by 30 points from Chris Paul, while CJ McCollum scored 25 points for the Pelicans.

The Suns are 39-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks fifth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 45.3 rebounds. Deandre Ayton paces the Suns with 10.2 boards.

The Pelicans have gone 25-27 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans has a 23-30 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Paul is averaging 14.7 points, 10.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 33.9 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Devonte’ Graham is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, while averaging 11.9 points and 4.2 assists. McCollum is shooting 45.0% and averaging 21.3 points over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Suns: 6-4, averaging 113.1 points, 42.5 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 112.0 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.

INJURIES:

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Landry Shamet: day to day (foot).

Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

