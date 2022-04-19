REPORT: Five-time Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry to visit Saints on Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who still remains an active free agent, will visit the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, according to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler.

Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry is visiting the #Saints this week, per source. Should be there tomorrow. New Orleans has been looking for WR help for a while. #Browns still in the mix for Landry, too. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 19, 2022

Fowler said that the Cleveland Browns are also in the mix to sign Landry, despite his release from the team last March. The 29-year-old former LSU standout has spent the previous four seasons with the Browns and before that, he began his career with the Miami Dolphins.

In 2021, he caught 52 passes for a total yardage of 570, the lowest production in his career. It was due to a knee sprain that caused him to miss several weeks of action. Before last season, Landy always produced a total of 700 receiving yards or more, including surpassing 1,000 yards in 3 of his total 8 seasons in the NFL.

The Saints are expecting the return of their star wide receiver Michael Thomas from injury next season, as well as Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harty (Harris) and Tre-Quan Smith, who is returning on a new 2-year deal. The Saints are expected to find a strong candidate to take the No. 2 position on the depth chart at wide receiver, whether it be through the draft or free agency.

Despite being without Thomas last season, starting quarterback Jameis Winston performed well with a lack of depth at wide receiver before missing the remainder of the season with an ACL tear in Week 8.

As a native of Convent, Louisiana, the interest in bringing Landry back to his home state has been well known around the league.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.