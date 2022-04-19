RTA recommends, but no longer will enforce, mask-wearing on New Orleans public transit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Regional Transit Authority announced Tuesday (April 19) that it will recommend, but no longer enforce, mask-wearing by passengers and employees on New Orleans’ public transit system.

The decision took effect immediately for New Orleans’ streetcars, buses, ferries, paratransit vehicles and at RTA facilities, the agency said in a statement.

The RTA said it was issuing the new policy in response to new guidance from the federal Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which announced Monday that it would no longer enforce its masking regulations on public transportation and inside transportation hubs. The mask mandate had been in place since shortly after the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

A Florida federal judge appointed to the bench by former President Donald Trump in 2020 struck down the requirement Monday, ruling that the CDC had failed to adequately explain its reasons for the mandate and did not allow public comment in violation of federal procedures for issuing new rules.

“The RTA, in concurrence with the CDC, continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time,” the RTA said in a statement.

