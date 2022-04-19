BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Facebook Live

The Baton Rouge Police Department walked the suspect arrested in connection with the murder of a woman and gave details of the crime.
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a body that was found dead in the parking lot of a Baton Rouge business on Monday, April 18.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Janice David, 34, whose body was found inside a vehicle.

Police confirmed the woman’s brutal death was broadcast on Facebook Live in a gruesome nearly 15-minute feed. Police sources said David’s hands were bound to the steering wheel and that she was found naked.

Detectives said Johnson choked David, beat her, and stabbed her. They added it is believed the pair had been on a three or four-day drug binge together.

Investigators said the suspect was injured in a police pursuit and was taken to a hospital.

According to investigators, the body was found in the parking lot of Sherwood Towers, an office building located on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Newcastle Avenue.

BRPD said officers responded to a call a little before 10 p.m. regarding the body of a dead female. The body was found inside a vehicle in the parking lot, authorities added. Officials also said Johnson tried to set the car on fire.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene.

Johnson’s rap sheet shows an arrest on multiple armed robbery charges in 2005.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime and Tourism
‘I would never bring kids here again;’ New Orleans tourists rattled by shooting near Airbnb
Musician spreads awareness about French Quarter carjacking problem
New Orleans musician fights off carjacker in French Quarter with help from neighborhood bar
LSU student killed in car crash
‘God, I’m so proud of her’: Family remembers 19-year-old LSU student killed in I-12 crash
In a neighbor’s security footage, a woman is seeing getting run over by a car twice.
VIDEO: Road rage suspect runs over victim twice with his car, police say
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say

Latest News

A man was struck and killed Monday night (April 18) near Covington in what authorities said was...
White pickup truck sought after fatal hit-and-run crash near Covington
A man was shot to death Monday night (April 18) near the intersection of North Dilton and...
Man slain Monday night in Metairie, JPSO says
Master P, shown in this file photo with the Southern University marching band at the 2017...
Master P’s No Limit Reunion Tour show postponed to April 30 after Pelicans playoff game conflict
Residents in Plaquemine were ordered to shelter in place after a fire and chlorine spill at a...
ALL CLEAR: Shelter in place canceled for Plaquemine area hours after fire, chlorine spill at Olin plant on Dow site