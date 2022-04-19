BBB Accredited Business
White pickup truck sought after fatal hit-and-run crash near Covington

A man was struck and killed Monday night (April 18) near Covington in what authorities said was...
A man was struck and killed Monday night (April 18) near Covington in what authorities said was a hit-and-run incident involving a white pickup truck that fled the scene.
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A man was struck and killed Monday night (April 18) by a hit-and-run driver near Covington, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim, identified as 40-year-old Murphy Majorca, was found shortly after 8 p.m. lying on Helenbirg Road near Joyce Court, the agency said. Deputies said Majorca appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. Medical personnel treated the man at the scene and rushed him to Lakeview Regional Medical Center, but he did not survive his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators who recovered video footage from the area said they are searching for what appears to be a white, single-cab Toyota Tundra pickup truck, from a model year in the early 2000s.

Anyone with information on the incident or a lead on the likely damaged truck is asked to contact the STPSO’s Traffic Division at (985) 276-1310.

