1 dead; 2 injured in Seventh Ward double shooting, NOPD says

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Fatal Shooting Graphic(Source: MGN)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead and two teenage girls are receiving treatment for a gunshot wound in a nearby hospital after a double shooting in the Seventh Ward Tuesday (April 19) night.

The NOPD says an investigation is underway into the incident that occurred at the intersection of Allen and North Rocheblave Streets around 6:43 p.m.

On the scene, police say the male victim was declared deceased at 7:14 p.m.

No additional information is currently available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

