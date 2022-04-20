1 dead; 2 injured in Seventh Ward double shooting, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead and two teenage girls are receiving treatment for a gunshot wound in a nearby hospital after a double shooting in the Seventh Ward Tuesday (April 19) night.

The NOPD says an investigation is underway into the incident that occurred at the intersection of Allen and North Rocheblave Streets around 6:43 p.m.

On the scene, police say the male victim was declared deceased at 7:14 p.m.

No additional information is currently available.

