Breeze sticks around into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Plenty of sun and breeze for the next several days. Winds will gust over 20 mph at times into Friday. On Saturday it will turn windy with gusts over 30 mph. The breeze sticks around on Sunday with more humidity and maybe a stray shower or two blowing by.

A cold front will move into the area on Monday and there could be a few showers and storms. Monday looks hot with highs near 90 degrees in spots.

It looks like lower humidity and just slightly cooler temperatures return for Tuesday and the middle of next week.

