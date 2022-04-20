Bruce: Filtered sun-Staying dry-Humidity creeps back in

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dry skies over the last few days will continue as temps gradually rise along with the humidity.

Passing clouds will filter out the sun at times, but rain chances remain near zero. Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 70s with a nice breeze.

Bruce: Filtered sun today! On this satellite pic you can see light areas of clouds. These are high cirrus clouds that as the move by, we get sun but filtered. Thicker clouds block the sun in its entirety. Today stays nice sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s. pic.twitter.com/IcpTOwhQjZ — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) April 20, 2022

A slow but noticeable warming trend is on the way for the rest of the week. Highs will return to the 80s as early as Thursday, but the humidity doesn’t look bad until possibly this weekend. That’s when more humid air surges in from the Gulf and high temperatures climb back into the middle 80s. Due to the increasing humidity, some small shower chances creep back into the forecast by then.

Our next front should arrive early next week, bringing increased rain chances followed by another cool-down.

