Hunter captures rare white turkey at national recreation area

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service report a hunter got a rare white turkey at the Land...
Officials with the U.S. Forest Service report a hunter got a rare white turkey at the Land Between the Lakes Recreational Area.(Andy Radomski via U.S. Forest Service)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GOLDEN POND, Ky. (Gray News) - A hunter captured an extremely rare turkey last week.

The U.S. Forest Service shared a picture of the hunter, whose name was not released, with a white turkey at the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Kentucky.

Officials said the bird had a condition called leucism which causes a partial loss of pigmentation, leading to the white-colored feathers.

