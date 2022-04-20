Jazz Fest Foundation appeals judge’s ruling to keep perks in place for past board presidents

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With Jazz Fest beginning in just over a week, new challenges have been filed in a case involving expensive perks for former board presidents.

The Jazz and Heritage Foundation is now appealing a ruling which keeps those perks in place.

For the first time in three years, vendors will set up stages and food booths for Jazz Fest. But beneath the surface, there is a legal storm brewing, brought on by two past presidents who are fighting to keep thousands of dollars in perks - including dozens of tickets, special parking passes, and backstage access.

“Were these two individuals irreparably injured for not receiving free tickets or access to the stage, really? I don’t believe it,” said Tulane legal expert Joel Friedman.

Orleans Civil Court Judge Nicole Shepard has granted former judge Michael Bagneris and Demetric Mercadel’s request to keep the perks in place.

“I hope she changes her mind. I just don’t think it’s right. Too many people are getting away with things they shouldn’t be getting away with these days,” said Larry Wessel of New Orleans.

The Jazz Fest Foundation board has filed an appeal, arguing that the perks have now been eliminated. The foundation requested an expedited hearing, given the fact that Jazz Fest is set to begin next weekend, a time when the thousands of dollars in perks would normally be taken advantage of.

As he prepares for another festival, Davis declined to comment.

“We’re not really part of the foundation and their policies. We are the festival doers,” said Davis.

For now, the perks stay in place.

“It’s very disappointing that people of this stature would be grabbing onto the silly little perk which, by the way, is taxable income, which should have to be reported on their tax returns,” said Friedman.

But Friedman predicts those perks will be eliminated if, and when, the case goes to full trial.

This week, attorneys for Michael Bagneris filed new court documents asking that the injunction against removing the perks remains in place through the upcoming Jazz Fest, so as not to cause irreparable harm. We reached out to Bagneris for comment, but have not heard back.

