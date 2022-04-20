BBB Accredited Business
LSU makes final preps before annual spring game

LSU defensive backs Joe Foucha (13) and Mekhi Garner (22)
LSU defensive backs Joe Foucha (13) and Mekhi Garner (22)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Along with first-year head coach Brian Kelly and all of those new assistant coaches come a large, fresh group of new LSU players.

Those Tigers are gearing up to play in Death Valley for the annual spring game on Saturday, April 23, at 1 p.m.

Defensive backs Mekhi Garner and Joe Foucha talked about how quickly some of the players have bonded.

And, for the first time that many can remember, as a halfway serious and halfway joking gesture, LSU made two true freshmen available to the media in the spring.

Offensive lineman Will Campbell and quarterback Walker Howard talked about how spring football is going for them.

