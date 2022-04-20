BBB Accredited Business
New Orleans firefighters battle four-alarm blaze in Central City

By Ken Daley and Rob Krieger
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A four-alarm fire raged early Monday (April 20) in Central City, destroying a two-story residence and damaging at least two other houses, the New Orleans fire department said.

The fire began around 6 a.m. at the corner of Thalia and South Saratoga streets, about two blocks from the Pontchartrain Expressway. Thick smoke visible from miles away drifted across the expressway during the busy morning commute.

NOFD Superintendent Roman Nelson said the fire is believed to have started in the rear of a two-story residence at 1333 South Saratoga St., but quickly spread to the rear of an adjacent building. Burning embers also blew across the street to start an attic fire at a house in the 2100 block of Thalia Street, Nelson said.

No injuries or casualties have been reported from the fire. Nelson said it appeared at least 11 people safely evacuated from the burning buildings.

“It appears everyone got out,” Nelson said, “but we’ll keep checking to be sure.”

Nelson said NOFD crews had the fire contained to the corner shortly after 7 a.m., but multiple alarms had been sounded to bring in fresh firefighters to relieve those that had been fighting the blaze for about an hour.

Resident Gregory Noel told Fox 8 he was among those who escaped the two-story house that was collapsing from the fire. He said he lost all his belongings inside when smoke proved too thick for him to retrieve even his wallet.

“I’m just glad I got out alive,” Noel said. “I’m going to have to move, have to start over again, and it’s going to be hard, because I’m not a rich man. But everybody got out alive. That’s the good part about it.”

