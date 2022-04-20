State leaders test ride train between Baton Rouge, New Orleans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Moving between Baton Rouge and New Orleans is common whether it’s for business, sporting events, or festivals. And drivers could soon get some relief.

“A rail line connecting our capital to the largest metropolitan area will do wonders for our state, and it will allow Baton Rouge and New Orleans to compete together against other regions of the country and not be in competition with one another,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

The governor and other state leaders gave the passenger train a test run between the two cities and made a stop along the way in Gonzales.

“If you want to go to a Saints game, or you want to go to an LSU game, you want to go to medical facilities down in New Orleans, you can jump on this train,” Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux said.

The mayor said the train stop in the city will benefit their economy.

“And of course, we certainly enjoy the fact that we’re going to be one of the stops points here in Gonzales, economically speaking, I think it’s going to be good for us and some more jobs for our local people, but I think it’s going to give other people some jobs on the train itself,” Arceneaux said.

“This will be an opportunity for us to really finally get cars off the road, reducing congestion and helping us with our climate responsibility efforts as a result of our state climate action plan,” Louisiana Department of Transportation’s Shawn Wilson said.

Getting that train on the track full-time still means crossing several hurdles for the governor and his team.

They want to use about $25 million in unspent federal pandemic money to get the project started. But, so far, lawmakers have only agreed to spend about half that amount.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.