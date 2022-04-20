Suns’ Devin Booker likely to miss Games 3 and 4 against the Pelicans, ESPN reports
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans, coming into the opening round of the postseason as underdogs, took the advantage in the series when they took down the Suns in Phoenix Tuesday 124-114.
The Pelicans may have an even bigger advantage now that ESPN is reporting that Suns star guard Devin Booker is likely out with a hamstring injury for Games 3 and 4 in New Orleans, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Booker injured his hamstring in the second half of Tuesday night’s matchup. He scored a blistering 31 points in the first half and helped Phoenix command a 5-point lead at halftime. In his absence, Brandon Ingram, who had 37 points, led the Pelicans down the stretch to victory.
The series is currently all even at 1-1 as the competition returns to the Smoothie King Center on Friday at 8:30 p.m.
