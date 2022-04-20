BBB Accredited Business
Suns’ Devin Booker likely to miss Games 3 and 4 against the Pelicans, ESPN reports

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives as New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5)...
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives as New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) defends during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans, coming into the opening round of the postseason as underdogs, took the advantage in the series when they took down the Suns in Phoenix Tuesday 124-114.

The Pelicans may have an even bigger advantage now that ESPN is reporting that Suns star guard Devin Booker is likely out with a hamstring injury for Games 3 and 4 in New Orleans, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

READ MORE Pelicans beat Suns; series even at 1-1 before heading to NOLA Friday

Booker injured his hamstring in the second half of Tuesday night’s matchup. He scored a blistering 31 points in the first half and helped Phoenix command a 5-point lead at halftime. In his absence, Brandon Ingram, who had 37 points, led the Pelicans down the stretch to victory.

The series is currently all even at 1-1 as the competition returns to the Smoothie King Center on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

