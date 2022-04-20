Suspect accused of Seventh Ward murder spared prison time twice last year after guilty pleas, court records show

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man accused of murder and attempted murder in a Seventh Ward double shooting Tuesday night (April 19) twice was spared prison time last year, despite guilty pleas and failing to comply with the district attorney’s diversion program, court records show.

New Orleans police booked 26-year-old Montreal Baham with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, illegal possession of stolen things and being a felon in possession of a firearm, following a 7 p.m. shooting that left one man dead and another man wounded in the 2400 block of A.P. Tureaud Avenue.

That shooting was the second of two fatal shootings that occurred two blocks apart and in the span of 17 minutes Tuesday night. The NOPD said it has no evidence that the shootings were related and the victims’ ages and identities have not been disclosed.

According to Orleans Parish court records, Baham pleaded guilty in September 2019 to possessing heroin, flight from an officer and refusing to stop his vehicle. He was entered into the post-plea diversion program of the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office, which gave Baham the opportunity to avoid a prison sentence if he complied with the program’s requirements.

Baham did not comply, however, and Criminal District Judge Benedict Willard was informed in December 2020 -- in the final weeks of DA Leon Cannizzaro’s administration -- that the defendant had failed out of the diversion program.

Willard scheduled a hearing to sentence Baham on Feb. 18, 2021. But court records show that DA Jason Williams’ administration told Willard that it was no longer prosecuting the case, and it was deemed closed.

Three months later, court records show Baham was offered a plea deal in a second case in which he was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. DA Williams’ office allowed Baham to plead guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated assault and receive a six-month suspended sentence, again avoiding jail time.

Williams’ office did not immediately respond to questions about its handling of Baham’s cases.

