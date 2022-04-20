S&WB discusses billing disputes, legislation that would give the city council more oversight

(sewerage and water board)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Billing issues have plagued the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board for years but the agency says it is making steady progress.

Executive Director Ghassan Korban said the number of open billing disputes is a little over 2,300.

“When we took office or when we started this mission, we had a backlog of 10,000 open disputes back in 2018 and we’re down to 2329 now that still continues to be a very high number, we’re not satisfied with that,” said Korban.

He also spoke about bills that are estimated.

“About 11% of the bills are actually getting estimated and that’s actually as a function of capacity in terms of meter readers,” said Korban.

At the start of the meeting, Mayor Latoya Cantrell commented on a bill in the state legislature that says the SWB would be recognized as a public utility and subject to regulation by the city council. Cantrell has expressed opposition to the bill saying the legislation does not enhance the operability of the S&WB.

“Definitely concerned about what’s happening in Baton Rouge no doubt about it. I know that this board voted unanimously on a resolution stating our position that was provided to those in Baton Rouge, however, we’re seeing how it plays out but we will remain steadfast and focused on what is right for this utility, what is right for this city relative to, again fixing and improving our infrastructure in ways that are unprecedented,” she said.

Monika Gerhart is Director of Intergovernmental Relations-State & Federal Relations for the city.

“The bill had not been discussed with the delegation, with the city, with the Sewerage and Water Board, with the stakeholders, with the public before the bill was filed,” said Gerhart.

The agency says it has flexibility on reducing bills depending on the circumstances.

“The 50% is specific to our position when a leak is found on a private property, okay, and that leak is rectified and a certified plumber verifies that that repair has been made, our position is to eliminate a hundred percent of the sewer charges associated with the excess usage of the water that was due to the leak, and our position also is to reduce the water usage or bill by 50%,” said Korban.

Further, he said, “If you bring to me a clearly erroneous bill and we verify that it is an erroneous bill we will give you hundred percent of that, we correct it and we could conceivably give you a hundred percent of that amount that was overcharged erroneously, okay, so we would make you whole instantly once we verify that, that mistake was made, so that’s a separate issue, nothing to do with leaks, right? It is something that happens for whatever reason an erroneous bill is given to you.”

The S&WB also says turbines T4, T5, and T6 are available, and Turbine 1 is out of service until further notice.

