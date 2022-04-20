Thieves hit seven blocks in Lakeview, break into city councilman’s vehicle

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nobody was safe from the thieves breaking into vehicles in Lakeview overnight, including a city councilman.

Councilman Joe Giarrusso’s city car was one of a number of vehicles broken into early Tuesday morning when thieves hit at least seven blocks in the neighborhood.

“I am a victim, just like my neighbors are, and the difference for me is that this is a city car that the city’s responsible for,” Giarrusso said, noting that his neighbors would have to deal with insurance and pay to replace the windows on their vehicles.

“This can’t be the norm or the way that we expect business to happen in the city,” he added.

New Orleans Police said multiple car burglaries occurred between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, with thieves hitting cars on Milne, Wuerpel, two blocks of Louis XIV, Colbert, Bragg, and Louisville streets.

Ted Nass said he woke up Tuesday morning to the sound of police knocking at his front door, telling him that his vehicle was one of the ones broken into.

“[They] broke the window, crawled in, went through everything. I mean every pocket was pulled out,” he said. “They got out and then they just kind of kept walking, like a little parade. Kind of down the street, didn’t even care, just kept walking.”

Surveillance video from Nass’ home shows a dark SUV driving down the street, with three people walking alongside it. The three are pulling on the door handles of all the cars on the street, when something in Nass’ car alerts them.

They pop his rear driver’s side window and rifle through the car. Nass said they didn’t take anything, but the whole situation is unsettling.

“This is upsetting, but it’s just a weird feeling that that happened right outside,” Nass said. “Everybody’s sleeping inside and not hear anything.”

FOX 8 spoke to several neighbors in Lakeview who are actively looking to relocate out of New Orleans because of the crime.

Drew Brownlee said his family will be moving to Metairie.

“It’s just kind of unacceptable, there doesn’t seem to be anything done about it. We’re looking at moving down the road,” Brownlee said. “There’s only so much you can kind of put up with, without having your tax dollars go further.”

Two doors down, Brownlee’s neighbor Denis Breaud said Tuesday’s incident reinforced his active search for property outside New Orleans.

“I’m born and raised in this city, it’s in your DNA,” Breaud said. “But there comes a point in time where your family’s safety is at risk. You got to make a call.”

Breaud said he’s had his vehicle broken into six times. He’s even set an alarm on his phone nightly to remind him to empty and lock his truck, and he has a laminated sign he places in his window to let would-be thieves know there’s nothing inside.

“In 2020 alone, my truck windows were broken three times, twice within 24 hours. My window wasn’t even 24 hours old and they came back the next night, same vehicle, and broke into my truck,” Breaud said.

“It’s a reflection on the leadership, to have people that are so vested in the community that are ready to just pick up and leave,” Breaud added. “To feel like, regardless of what neighborhood you’re from, the city just, they just don’t care. That’s how we feel.”

The thieves also broke into a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries truck.

NOPD said one of the suspects in the rash of car break-ins was armed.

If you have any information that could assist detectives, you’re asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or remain anonymous and call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

