BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zack: The quiet weather continues

A slow warming trend is expected through the end of the week
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The quiet weather of the past few days looks to continue for the rest of the week, and possibly all the way through the upcoming weekend.

Another cool start Wednesday morning will give way to a pleasantly warm afternoon. Cloud cover will thicken as we go through the day, but rain chances remain near zero. Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 70s with a nice breeze.

A slow but noticeable warming trend is on the way for the rest of the week. Highs will return to the 80s as early as Thursday, but the humidity doesn’t look bad until possibly this weekend. That’s when more humid air surges in from the Gulf and high temperatures climb back into the middle 80s. Due to the increasing humidity, some small shower chances creep back into the forecast by then.

Our next front should arrive early next week, bringing increased rain chances followed by another cool-down.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Musician spreads awareness about French Quarter carjacking problem
New Orleans musician fights off carjacker in French Quarter with help from neighborhood bar
In a neighbor’s security footage, a woman is seeing getting run over by a car twice.
VIDEO: Road rage suspect runs over victim twice with his car, police say
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Residents in Plaquemine were ordered to shelter in place after a fire and chlorine spill at a...
ALL CLEAR: Shelter in place canceled for Plaquemine area hours after fire, chlorine spill at Olin plant on Dow site

Latest News

Few stray showers this weekend
Warmer breezes this week
Nightly news update for Mon., April 19 at 9 p.m.
Nightly news update for Mon., April 19 at 9 p.m.
Evening weather update for Tues., April 19 at 10 p.m.
Evening weather update for Tues., April 19 at 10 p.m.
Bruce: Mild now as temps warm through the week
Bruce: Dry skies continue as temps warm through the week