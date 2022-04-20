Zack: The quiet weather continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The quiet weather of the past few days looks to continue for the rest of the week, and possibly all the way through the upcoming weekend.

Another cool start Wednesday morning will give way to a pleasantly warm afternoon. Cloud cover will thicken as we go through the day, but rain chances remain near zero. Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 70s with a nice breeze.

A slow but noticeable warming trend is on the way for the rest of the week. Highs will return to the 80s as early as Thursday, but the humidity doesn’t look bad until possibly this weekend. That’s when more humid air surges in from the Gulf and high temperatures climb back into the middle 80s. Due to the increasing humidity, some small shower chances creep back into the forecast by then.

Our next front should arrive early next week, bringing increased rain chances followed by another cool-down.

