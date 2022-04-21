BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Best Buy launches home pickup recycling service

For $200, Best Buy will come to your house and pick up your old appliances and computers.
For $200, Best Buy will come to your house and pick up your old appliances and computers.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Best Buy is offering a new service to pick up your large tech items that need to be recycled.

It’s called the Best Buy Standalone Haul-Away Service.

Workers will remove up to two items from homes per visit.

That includes things like big-screen TVs and washing machines, as well as smaller items like laptop computers and gaming consoles.

Best Buy is charging $200 for each pickup.

The store said it’s the largest retail collector of e-waste in the country.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
In a neighbor’s security footage, a woman is seeing getting run over by a car twice.
VIDEO: Road rage suspect runs over victim twice with his car, police say
Residents in Plaquemine were ordered to shelter in place after a fire and chlorine spill at a...
ALL CLEAR: Shelter in place canceled for Plaquemine area hours after fire, chlorine spill at Olin plant on Dow site
Councilman Joe Giarrusso’s city car was one of a number of vehicles broken into early Tuesday...
Thieves hit seven blocks in Lakeview, break into city councilman’s vehicle

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows — a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump who was removed...
Officials: Mark Meadows was registered to vote in 3 states
FILE - The measure comes after Disney's criticism of a new Florida law barring instruction on...
Disney government dissolution bill signed by DeSantis
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy, Trump have ‘positive’ call despite Jan. 6 audio
Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Russia says one died and 27 were left missing in Moskva fire
The Mall of America has been using ladybugs as a pesticide for almost 30 years.
Buckets of ladybugs released inside the Mall of America to fight pests