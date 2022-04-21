Bruce: Dry skies for Golf and Music fans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It is the final stretch of a big week headed into a very busy weekend. Golf fans will enjoy the Zurich Classic and music fans the French Quarter festival. It’s all about quiet conditions with the weather pattern we’ve settled into and quiet weather looks to continue for the foreseeable future.

Bruce: A big music and golf day today as the Zurich Classic and French Quarter fest kick off today. The weather looks incredible. pic.twitter.com/wrkyBbv7la — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) April 21, 2022

Today we return to the 80′s for highs as warmer, more humid air continues to creep in from the Gulf. This return flow is becoming established behind a gusty breeze which will pick up through the day today. If you like the sun, we will have plenty to go around today right on through the upcoming weekend.

Due to the persistent southeasterly wind, a Coastal Flood Advisory has been put up along the coast with tides running 1-2 feet above normal.

Our next change in weather comes late weekend into early next week when enough moisture should start to pool along a front to bring a small shower chance. For now this next cool front doesn’t look to be a big weather maker for us but a slight increase in rain chances is noted early next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.