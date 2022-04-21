BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Ford recalls over 650,000 trucks; windshield wipers can fail

Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the...
Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the windshield wipers can break and fail.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the windshield wipers can break and fail.

The recall covers certain F-150 pickups, and Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from the 2020 and 2021 model years.

Also included are F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks from 2020 through 2022.

Ford’s F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the U.S.

Ford says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that teeth on the wipers aren’t the right height. That can cause the wiper arms to become stripped.

Dealers will replace both front windshield wiper arms.

Owners will be notified by letter starting May 23.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
In a neighbor’s security footage, a woman is seeing getting run over by a car twice.
VIDEO: Road rage suspect runs over victim twice with his car, police say
Residents in Plaquemine were ordered to shelter in place after a fire and chlorine spill at a...
ALL CLEAR: Shelter in place canceled for Plaquemine area hours after fire, chlorine spill at Olin plant on Dow site
Councilman Joe Giarrusso’s city car was one of a number of vehicles broken into early Tuesday...
Thieves hit seven blocks in Lakeview, break into city councilman’s vehicle

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows — a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump who was removed...
Officials: Mark Meadows was registered to vote in 3 states
FILE - The measure comes after Disney's criticism of a new Florida law barring instruction on...
Disney government dissolution bill signed by DeSantis
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy, Trump have ‘positive’ call despite Jan. 6 audio
Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Russia says one died and 27 were left missing in Moskva fire
The Mall of America has been using ladybugs as a pesticide for almost 30 years.
Buckets of ladybugs released inside the Mall of America to fight pests