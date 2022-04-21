BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Hammond homeowner returns home to find burglary in progress

Dwan Harris (left) and Gregory Davis (right)
Dwan Harris (left) and Gregory Davis (right)(Hammond Police Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - After being out of town, a Hammond resident returned home Monday afternoon to find two unknown men at his house, one inside and the other outside, in the 200 block of College Drive, according to Hammond Police Department.

The burglary in progress reportedly happened around 3 p.m. on Monday, April 18.

Police said the homeowner asked the suspects “What are you doing here?” to which the suspect replied that he was painting the house, and his boss had dropped him and the other suspect off there.

The homeowner called the police after telling them to leave, which they did in an unknown direction, according to HPD.

Police report that officers heading to the home to respond to the burglary in progress saw two men fitting the suspects’ description and took them into custody.

While investigating, officers discovered the suspects, identified as Dwan Harris and Gregory Davis, had allegedly entered the home and stolen multiple items, according to HPD.

Dwan Harris, 29, of New Orleans, was charged with burglary of an inhabited dwelling, criminal damage, and resisting an officer by flight.

Gregory Davis, 26, of LaPlace, was charged with burglary of an inhabited dwelling and criminal damage.

Both were booked into Hammond City Jail.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Musician spreads awareness about French Quarter carjacking problem
New Orleans musician fights off carjacker in French Quarter with help from neighborhood bar
In a neighbor’s security footage, a woman is seeing getting run over by a car twice.
VIDEO: Road rage suspect runs over victim twice with his car, police say
Residents in Plaquemine were ordered to shelter in place after a fire and chlorine spill at a...
ALL CLEAR: Shelter in place canceled for Plaquemine area hours after fire, chlorine spill at Olin plant on Dow site

Latest News

NOPD consent decree hearing
NOPD nears end of consent decree, comes into compliance in three additional areas
NOPD consent decree hearing
NOPD consent decree hearing
NOPD officer arrested
NOPD officer arrested
Nungesser burglary arrests
Nungesser burglary arrests