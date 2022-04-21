NOPD nears end of consent decree, comes into compliance in three additional areas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For more than eight years, the New Orleans Police Department has been under a federal consent decree, mandating that department leadership implement policing reforms. At a meeting Wednesday in federal court, NOPD leadership and federal monitors came together to present three more areas where they say the department has come into compliance with the decree.

The three areas include supervision, promotions, and performance evaluations. Representatives from the U.S. Department of Justice and NOPD detailed the steps taken toward bringing these three areas into full compliance.

Now, the department has to come into full compliance in the areas of community engagement, bias-free policing, and stop, search and arrest. NOPD said two more hearings will occur to detail the steps they’re taking toward achieving this goal.

“Today’s department is a more transparent department, a more accountable department meaning we’re holding ourselves accountable,” said NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

“We are prepared to hold ourselves accountable, we are prepared to deal with reforms, whatever those reforms may be. Looking at ourselves in the mirror and saying, ‘Hey, I need to make some changes within myself.’ And we are there,” he added.

The judge agreed, finding the department is in full compliance. Following the next two hearings, tentatively scheduled for May and June, NOPD will move into a two-year sustainment period.

“The two year period is built into the consent decree. That gives NOPD the opportunity to prove to the community and to the court that its changes are sustainable,” said Jonathan Aronie, lead federal monitor. “Some are going to be sustained very well, some not so much. And the goal is that the systems are in place so when things don’t work as intended, NOPD reacts properly.”

A public meeting was held following the hearing at federal court to answer citizens’ questions surrounding the consent decree, but was sparsely attended.

Still, both the monitors and NOPD leadership said they intend to make the public aware of the changes made in the department since the consent decree was implemented.

Recently, an internal NOPD survey found officers’ perceptions of why their counterparts are leaving the force include restrictive policing policies, like the no pursuit policy for non-violent offenses.

“I have no reason to doubt the perceptions. Some of those things might be true. We know of nothing and have seen nothing about the consent decree that would cause someone to leave,” Aronie said. “Granted, some officers weren’t happy that their secondary employments were cut back. I get that, it is what it is. But we have yet to find requirements for constitutional policing that cause officers to leave. And if you’re leaving because we’re a constitutional agency, good riddance.”

