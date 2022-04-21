BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

SIZE MATTERS: LSU looks to win the trenches on defense with Smith and Roy

LSU defensive linemen Maason Smith (0) and Jaquelin Roy (99)
LSU defensive linemen Maason Smith (0) and Jaquelin Roy (99)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since day one, new LSU head coach Brian Kelly has said you can’t win in the SEC without winning in the trenches.

Kelly’s pedigree for developing offensive linemen is impeccable but he has a duo on the other side of the ball worth watching.

They certainly look like future NFL defensive linemen and now, they want to prove it. Sophomore Maason Smith and junior Jaquelin Roy hope to eat up SEC quarterbacks and running backs in 2022.

RELATED VIDEOS
Former Ragin Cajun talks about biggest adjustment at LSU
LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner (22)
LSU makes final preps before annual spring game
LSU defensive backs Joe Foucha (13) and Mekhi Garner (22)
LSU wraps up third week of spring football practice
LSU quarterbacks Jayden Daniels (5) and Myles Brennan (15)

Former LSU assistants Daronte Jones and Andre Carter both told 9Sports recently that they rode Roy harder than perhaps any player at practice. It’s because they could see Roy’s potential and wanted him to live up to it.

Both Smith and Roy said they are enjoying receiving teachings and instruction from new defensive line coach Jamar Smith, who spent the last two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners.

The annual National L Club Spring Game will be an offense versus defense format that starts at 1 p.m. in Death Valley on Saturday, April 23.

Admission is free and it will stream on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
In a neighbor’s security footage, a woman is seeing getting run over by a car twice.
VIDEO: Road rage suspect runs over victim twice with his car, police say
Residents in Plaquemine were ordered to shelter in place after a fire and chlorine spill at a...
ALL CLEAR: Shelter in place canceled for Plaquemine area hours after fire, chlorine spill at Olin plant on Dow site
Councilman Joe Giarrusso’s city car was one of a number of vehicles broken into early Tuesday...
Thieves hit seven blocks in Lakeview, break into city councilman’s vehicle

Latest News

Deshaun Watson decides
Deshaun Watson decides
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the AFC championship NFL football game...
Former LSU star QB Joe Burrow named AP Comeback Player of the Year
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrates after they beat the Kansas City...
‘He’s been doing this’: Ja’Marr Chase’s father says his son’s success is nothing new
Joe Burrow and Tyler Shelvin recreate a shoulder-carry photo from an LSU victory over rival...
Burrow, Shelvin re-create iconic picture after AFC Championship victory
Prean will play wide receiver for the Wildcats.
Khai Prean preparing to be the next great talent at St. James