BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Two people arrested in connection with setting fire and burglarizing the home of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser

According to Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office, both 43-year-olds Robert Kelly and Angela...
According to Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office, both 43-year-olds Robert Kelly and Angela Goodfellow, of Slidell were arrested Wednesday afternoon.(Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two people have been arrested in connection with burglarizing and setting fire to the home of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

According to Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office, both 43-year-olds Robert Kelly and Angela Goodfellow, of Slidell, were arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Both are accused of breaking into Nungesser’s home in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, and stealing thousands of dollars of sports memorabilia, rare coins and other collectibles before setting the house on fire.

Kelly and Goodfellow will be extradited and transported to Plaquemines Parish to face the simple burglary and simple arson charges relative to the Nungesser case. With this being an ongoing investigation, additional charges may be pending against Kelly and Goodfellow.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Musician spreads awareness about French Quarter carjacking problem
New Orleans musician fights off carjacker in French Quarter with help from neighborhood bar
In a neighbor’s security footage, a woman is seeing getting run over by a car twice.
VIDEO: Road rage suspect runs over victim twice with his car, police say
Residents in Plaquemine were ordered to shelter in place after a fire and chlorine spill at a...
ALL CLEAR: Shelter in place canceled for Plaquemine area hours after fire, chlorine spill at Olin plant on Dow site

Latest News

S&WB discusses billing disputes, legislation that would give the city council more oversight
Jazz Fest
Jazz Fest Foundation appeals judge’s ruling to keep perks in place for past board presidents
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives as New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5)...
Suns’ Devin Booker likely to miss Games 3 and 4 against the Pelicans, ESPN reports
French Quarter Fest safety
French Quarter Fest safety