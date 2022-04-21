BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Sunny skies with a nice breeze

Highs climb back to the low 80′s today.
Zurich Classic Weekend Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s all about quiet conditions with the weather pattern we’ve settled into and quiet weather looks to continue for the foreseeable future.

Today we return to the 80′s for highs as warmer, more humid air continues to creep in from the Gulf. This return flow is becoming established behind a gusty breeze which will pick up through the day today. If you like the sun, we will have plenty to go around today right on through the upcoming weekend.

Due to the persistent southeasterly wind, a Coastal Flood Advisory has been put up along the coast with tides running 1-2 feet above normal.

Our next change in weather comes late weekend into early next week when enough moisture should start to pool along a front to bring a small shower chance. For now this next cool front doesn’t look to be a big weather maker for us but a slight increase in rain chances is noted early next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Zack: The quiet weather continues