Fazende: Saints seven-round mock draft #2

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - First Round (16th overall)

Trevor Penning, Tackle Northern Iowa

The trend under Jeff Ireland is undeniable. In every draft since 2015, the Saints have drafted an offensive or defensive lineman within their first two selections of the draft (Peat, Rankins, Ramcyzk, Davenport, McCoy, Ruiz & Turner). Penning blew up at the Senior Bowl and has great size despite coming out of a smaller school. Linemen could early in this year’s draft, and Penning may be the top available when 16 comes around.

First Round (19th overall)

Jameson Williams, WR Alabama

11/6/21 MFB Alabama vs LSU Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) Photo by University of Alabama (University of Alabama | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)

Sticking with Williams despite the recent trend of him maybe going a little bit higher. His upside is off the charts and even if he’s not ready for training camp, he could realistically be back in time for the regular season. The Saints need at receiver has been well-documented. They also have a well-documented history of bypassing them early. This year, that trend stops with Williams.

Second Round (49th overall)

Matt Corral, QB Ole Miss

This is where things get spicy in my final mock. The more I look at the board, the more I’m convinced if the Saints decide to take a quarterback the second round may be where they strike. There’s a chance one or two of the top five quarterbacks in this class will slip out of the first round. Here, the risk becomes a little more reasonable to take. The second round may be high, but the Saints wouldn’t have to be as married to him as a franchise guy like they would if they took one in the first round.

To be fair, the grades are all over the place with Corral. There are a lot of people who feel like he’ll be long gone by this time. For this mock, he’s a second rounder. It may also require a modest trade up in the second round to get him.

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral throws a pass as Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Third Round (98th overall)

Bryan Cook, S Cincinnatti

Cook brings versatility to a spot where the Saints could use some on the defense. Cook played the deep half, single high, slot and in the box last season for the Bearcats. The safety position is intriguing in this draft, there’s a sound argument to be made that the Saints could address it earlier. Regardless, Cook could fit in nicely to Dennis Allen’s scheme.

Fourth Round (120th overall)

Jake Ferguson, TE Wisconsin

I was pleasantly surprised when I watched the tape of Ferguson at Wisconsin. He played attached to the line and detached in the slot. His route tree was more enhanced as he worked the intermediate part of the field quite well for the Badgers. This would be solid value at 120.

Fifth Round (161st overall)

Otito Ogbonnia, DT UCLA

The Saints go back to the trenches with their fifth round selection. Ogbonnia is 6′3, 326 pounds and will likely play the nose tackle role at the next level. Given the Saints belief in drafting big men, building depth along the defensive line should be a priority. Ogbonnia could provide that and would have one of the Saints best assistants coaching him in Ryan Nielsen.

Sixth Round (194th overall)

Ty Davis-Price, RB LSU

LSU running back Ty Davis-Price (3) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

The Saints close out the draft with a local product. Davis-Price showed flashes of promise in Baton Rouge. In my opinion, he also fits the mold in what the Saints could use in their backfield. He’s a bigger back that can help shoulder the load Alvin Kamara carried a season ago.

