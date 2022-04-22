N.O. Councilman calls for action to stop reckless drivers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a scene that’s playing out in the middle of neighborhoods and even downtown while people cheer and record the reckless behavior.

“Somebody is going to get killed. Somebody is going to get hurt,” says Councilman Eugene Green.

Skid marks stain the street at Filmore and St. Bernard Avenue where neighbors say about 30 cars showed up last Saturday to do donuts and block the intersection.

“Actually it was pretty horrific. It started about 10 p.m. that night and went on for about 45 minutes,” says Eugene Priestley.

Priestley lives on the corner and says he and his neighbors felt threatened.

“Totally brazen. It was just the activity was like they owned the area, they owned the intersection,” says Priestley.

Councilman Eugene Green says the dangerous activity must stop.

“Take a look at these tires that we’ve laid in front of us for a very important reason. It shows also how much of a stupid activity this is. When a tire tears up like that, you are not only endangering yourself, but everyone around you,” says Green.

“I’d say they probably had 40 or 50 people out here to video, but they pulled up to the median and parked like they were at a Mardi Gras parade,” says Priestley.

Green says enough is enough. He’s encouraging people to report the activity, and he’s asking the NOPD to quickly respond to the scenes.

On top of that, Green says he’ll introduce an ordinance that will impose consequences on those who perform the stunts.

“I’m going to ask for a first time penalty by $1,000 and a second time offense to be forfeiture of your vehicle until a 5 thousand dollar fine is paid,” says Green.

“I know it’s going on in other parts of the city, but it’s got to stop,” says Priestley.

“People want attention, and we are going to give them attention, but in a way, they didn’t expect,” says Green.

The NOPD released this statement. “NOPD’s primary mission is to ensure public safety and remains committed to being engaged in holding all individuals accountable for engaging in illegal activities. Street racing and stunts of this nature are illegal and extremely hazardous. These activities put innocent citizens, spectators, and the drivers of these vehicles in danger.

Anyone who witnesses an illegal street race or stunts has information about an upcoming event is asked to report it immediately. "

