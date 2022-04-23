Algiers’ Mardi Gras Indians prepare to show out on West Bank Super Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mardi Gras Indians and their pretty suits will return to the streets of Algiers on April 24 for the West Bank Super Sunday and Westfest Family Day festival.

Co-organizer Michael Willis said he was thrilled to again be able to stage the annual celebration, after the coronavirus pandemic forced a two-year shutdown. The event traditionally is held on the third Sunday in April.

A parade including the Algiers-based MoHawk Hunters Mardi Gras Indian tribe and the Westbank Steppers is scheduled to begin Sunday at 1 p.m. at the corner of Lebouef and Ptolemy streets. The procession will turn left at L.B. Landry Avenue, left on Newton Street, left on Teche Street and end on Bringier Street at McDonough Park.

Admission to the park festival from 1-6 p.m. is free. Willis said more than 40 local vendors will be at the park, with music slated from several performers including DJ Moe.

Willis, who is organizing the event with Big Chief Casby of the MoHawk Hunters, said a theme of this year’s event is HOPE (Helping Other People Endure), with the goal of breaking the cycle of crime and violence by providing community members a chance to get to know their neighbors in a safe environment for families and children.

“It’s time to start being responsible for our actions, and what’s going on in our own communities,” Willis said in a statement.

