BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Algiers’ Mardi Gras Indians prepare to show out on West Bank Super Sunday

The Algiers-based MoHawk Hunters will be showing off this year's Mardi Gras Indians suits April...
The Algiers-based MoHawk Hunters will be showing off this year's Mardi Gras Indians suits April 24 at the West Bank Super Sunday and Westfest Family Day Festival.(Photo provided by Michael Willis)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mardi Gras Indians and their pretty suits will return to the streets of Algiers on April 24 for the West Bank Super Sunday and Westfest Family Day festival.

Co-organizer Michael Willis said he was thrilled to again be able to stage the annual celebration, after the coronavirus pandemic forced a two-year shutdown. The event traditionally is held on the third Sunday in April.

A parade including the Algiers-based MoHawk Hunters Mardi Gras Indian tribe and the Westbank Steppers is scheduled to begin Sunday at 1 p.m. at the corner of Lebouef and Ptolemy streets. The procession will turn left at L.B. Landry Avenue, left on Newton Street, left on Teche Street and end on Bringier Street at McDonough Park.

Admission to the park festival from 1-6 p.m. is free. Willis said more than 40 local vendors will be at the park, with music slated from several performers including DJ Moe.

Willis, who is organizing the event with Big Chief Casby of the MoHawk Hunters, said a theme of this year’s event is HOPE (Helping Other People Endure), with the goal of breaking the cycle of crime and violence by providing community members a chance to get to know their neighbors in a safe environment for families and children.

“It’s time to start being responsible for our actions, and what’s going on in our own communities,” Willis said in a statement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Residents in Plaquemine were ordered to shelter in place after a fire and chlorine spill at a...
ALL CLEAR: Shelter in place canceled for Plaquemine area hours after fire, chlorine spill at Olin plant on Dow site
Councilman Joe Giarrusso’s city car was one of a number of vehicles broken into early Tuesday...
Thieves hit seven blocks in Lakeview, break into city councilman’s vehicle
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
UNO student died of fentanyl overdose before Uber driver dropped her body at hospital, coroner finds

Latest News

This seems like the perfect morning for bird banding. The spring air is chilly enough to wear a...
Heart of Louisiana: Bird banding
Heart of Louisiana: Bird Banding
Heart of Louisiana: Bird Banding
Crescent City Classic
Crescent City Classic
Melrose Plantation is a nearly 200-year-old National Historic Landmark located on Cane River...
Heart of Louisiana: Melrose Plantation