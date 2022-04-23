BBB Accredited Business
Fire at Valero refinery in Meraux leaves two people injured

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MERAUX, La. (WVUE) - A fire at the Valero refinery in Meraux leaves two people injured according to St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis.

The fire started in the “Rose Unit” of the refinery. People living in that area say they saw dark plumes of smoke in the air for a couple of hours until crews were able to put out the fire.

McInnis says Parish firefighters and firefighters at the plant used foam and water to help put out the fire. He says those at the plant found a leak in a unit caused some product to burn. It is unclear how the leak happened or what caused the product to burn.

McInnis says 2 Valero personnel received medical attention. They both were transported to UMC to receive treatment for severe burn injuries.

St. Bernard Highway is closed between Leblanc Road and Myrtle Grove. Traffic is being diverted to Despaux Drive.

No further details are available at this time,

