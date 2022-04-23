BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Lusher Charter School to be renamed The Willow School, governing board decides

By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The governing board of Lusher Charter School, long one of the city’s top-rated public schools, voted Saturday (April 23) to rename the program The Willow School.

The decision ends more than two years of sometimes contentious debate among administrators, teachers, parents, alumni and students over whether to disassociate the school from its namesake -- Robert Mills Lusher -- or maintain the Uptown New Orleans school’s established identity and reputation for academic excellence.

Robert Mills Lusher was a Confederate official and segregationist, and the school dropped the “Robert Mills” from its name in the 1970s. A renewed push to end the school’s association with Lusher’s last name began in 2020, after the Orleans Parish School Board moved to rename dozens of school buildings named for Confederate figures and former slave owners. That process included both Lusher’s elementary school campus at 7315 Willow St. and its middle school/high school campus at 5624 Freret St.

The school’s governing board last November rejected a proposal that would have preserved the Lusher name by signifying the school was honoring Dr. Jeanne Marie Lusher, a physician who specialized in childhood cancer who died in Michigan in 2016. Opponents said the Lusher name had become toxic in the community, while supporters claimed changing the name would be costly, diminish the school’s academic reputation and hurt students applying to universities.

After months of input from community meetings, surveys, committees, study groups and an outside consulting company, the board last week that it would consider four names when the Advocates for Arts-Based Education Board met Saturday at 9 a.m. The finalists were revealed as: Mosaic, Branch, Legacy and Lionheart.

But when the board met Saturday, those four “finalists” also were rejected, in favor of The Willow School, a derivation of Willow Charter School, a name that had been proposed last November.

“While none of the four names brought forward by the (Renaming) Committee were ultimately chosen, the process led the board back to ‘Willow,’ with today’s motion to adopt ‘The Willow School’ as the program name,” AABE Board President George Wilson Jr. explained in an email to staff, parents and students. “Willow is significant in our history, as that campus forms the roots of our school’s program. There would be no middle or high school, were it not for the Willow campus.”

Wilson thanked Renaming Committee chair Rachel Wisdom and committee members Brenda Bourne and Alysia Loshbaugh “for their tireless efforts,” and said the school’s administration would now move forward with “an outside professional branding group” to advance the branding and marketing aspects of the name change.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Residents in Plaquemine were ordered to shelter in place after a fire and chlorine spill at a...
ALL CLEAR: Shelter in place canceled for Plaquemine area hours after fire, chlorine spill at Olin plant on Dow site
Councilman Joe Giarrusso’s city car was one of a number of vehicles broken into early Tuesday...
Thieves hit seven blocks in Lakeview, break into city councilman’s vehicle
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
UNO student died of fentanyl overdose before Uber driver dropped her body at hospital, coroner finds

Latest News

Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
3 children missing after entering Mississippi River
3 children missing after entering Mississippi River
Johnnie A. Jones Sr.
Baton Rouge Civil Rights trailblazer, World War II veteran dies at 102
Lusher renamed the Willow School
Lusher renamed the Willow School
Algiers Ferry Jump
Algiers Ferry Jump