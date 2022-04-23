BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: A lovely finish to the weekend

Warm conditions with little rain in the 7 day forecast.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lots of sunshine and blue sky for French Quarter Fest weekend. A few light sprinkles managed to leave a drop or two on the windshield, but overall it’s been mostly dry and warm. The trend continues for Sunday with only 20 percent coverage rain chances are virtually nonexistent. Temperatures will be warm in the low to mid 80s after starting out in the middle 60s and low 70s. Similar conditions roll right into the work week on Monday. Tuesday a better chance for rain as a cold front approaches, but coverage will still be sparse and temperatures will only take a minor hit into the upper 70s for highs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

