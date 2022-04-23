BBB Accredited Business
NOPD seeks man who allegedly forced woman to withdraw $4,000 from bank at gunpoint

New Orleans police are seeking 21-year-old Cortez Martin, who allegedly robbed a woman of...
New Orleans police are seeking 21-year-old Cortez Martin, who allegedly robbed a woman of $4,000 at gunpoint on April 18.(Photo provided by NOPD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are seeking an armed robbery suspect who allegedly forced a woman to withdraw $4,000 from a bank, which he took from her at gunpoint.

The NOPD is asking the public’s help to locate 21-year-old Cortez Martin, whom the agency says committed the crime last Monday (April 18).

According to police, Martin approached the woman at her home in Gentilly Terrace, forced her at gunpoint to drive to a bank and withdraw the cash, then ordered her to drive back to her home. From there, Martin fled the scene.

An NOPD bulletin did not explain whether the victim knew Martin, nor why he is wanted only for armed robbery and not kidnapping as well.

If charged and convicted of armed robbery, Martin would face a possible state prison sentence of 10 to 99 years.

Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the NOPD’s Third District at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

