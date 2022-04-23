Pelicans-Suns game pushed back to 9 p.m. due to previous game delay

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Game 3 between the Pelicans and the Suns has been postponed to 30 minutes to 9 p.m. Friday because of a delay of game from the previous game. According to a tweet from the Atlanta Hawks Twitter page, a suspicious package was found outside the State Farm arena delaying the previous game.

Prior to the Eastern Conference’s game between the Hawks and the Miami Heat, a suspicious package was found outside gate 2. Atlanta Police Department temporarily closed gates 1, 2 and 3 while K-9 units and arena security worked to investigate the contents of the package.

The contents of the package were not found to be explosive and was safely removed by the bomb squad.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.