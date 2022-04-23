BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Pelicans-Suns game pushed back to 9 p.m. due to previous game delay

Pelicans vs. Suns
Pelicans vs. Suns(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Game 3 between the Pelicans and the Suns has been postponed to 30 minutes to 9 p.m. Friday because of a delay of game from the previous game. According to a tweet from the Atlanta Hawks Twitter page, a suspicious package was found outside the State Farm arena delaying the previous game.

Prior to the Eastern Conference’s game between the Hawks and the Miami Heat, a suspicious package was found outside gate 2. Atlanta Police Department temporarily closed gates 1, 2 and 3 while K-9 units and arena security worked to investigate the contents of the package.

The contents of the package were not found to be explosive and was safely removed by the bomb squad.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Residents in Plaquemine were ordered to shelter in place after a fire and chlorine spill at a...
ALL CLEAR: Shelter in place canceled for Plaquemine area hours after fire, chlorine spill at Olin plant on Dow site
Councilman Joe Giarrusso’s city car was one of a number of vehicles broken into early Tuesday...
Thieves hit seven blocks in Lakeview, break into city councilman’s vehicle
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
UNO student died of fentanyl overdose before Uber driver dropped her body at hospital, coroner finds

Latest News

Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
3 children missing after entering Mississippi River
3 children missing after entering Mississippi River
Johnnie A. Jones Sr.
Baton Rouge Civil Rights trailblazer, World War II veteran dies at 102
Lusher renamed the Willow School
Lusher renamed the Willow School
Algiers Ferry Jump
Algiers Ferry Jump