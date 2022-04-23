Suspected gunman booked with manslaughter after fatal shooting in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The suspected gunman believed responsible for the shooting death of a man Friday (April 22) in New Orleans East was arrested and booked with manslaughter within hours of the victim’s death, the NOPD said.

Tommy Nguyen, 37, was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail on one count of manslaughter. If charged and convicted of the allegation, Nguyen would face up to 40 years in state prison. Court records show this to be Nguyen’s first arrest on suspicion of a crime in Orleans Parish.

New Orleans police have not explained how Nguyen was linked to the fatal shooting reported at 6:06 p.m. in the 4400 block of Downman Road, nor why he was booked with manslaughter rather than the more severe second-degree murder.

Authorities also have not disclosed the identity of the shooting victim, who was described only as a 49-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot while inside a vehicle.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Shondell Fields at (504) 658-5300.

