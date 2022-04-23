BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Suspected gunman booked with manslaughter after fatal shooting in New Orleans East

Tommy Nguyen, 37, was arrested Friday (April 22) on manslaughter allegations, after a man was...
Tommy Nguyen, 37, was arrested Friday (April 22) on manslaughter allegations, after a man was fatally shot at 6:06 p.m. in the 4400 block of Downman Road.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The suspected gunman believed responsible for the shooting death of a man Friday (April 22) in New Orleans East was arrested and booked with manslaughter within hours of the victim’s death, the NOPD said.

Tommy Nguyen, 37, was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail on one count of manslaughter. If charged and convicted of the allegation, Nguyen would face up to 40 years in state prison. Court records show this to be Nguyen’s first arrest on suspicion of a crime in Orleans Parish.

New Orleans police have not explained how Nguyen was linked to the fatal shooting reported at 6:06 p.m. in the 4400 block of Downman Road, nor why he was booked with manslaughter rather than the more severe second-degree murder.

Authorities also have not disclosed the identity of the shooting victim, who was described only as a 49-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot while inside a vehicle.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Shondell Fields at (504) 658-5300.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Residents in Plaquemine were ordered to shelter in place after a fire and chlorine spill at a...
ALL CLEAR: Shelter in place canceled for Plaquemine area hours after fire, chlorine spill at Olin plant on Dow site
Councilman Joe Giarrusso’s city car was one of a number of vehicles broken into early Tuesday...
Thieves hit seven blocks in Lakeview, break into city councilman’s vehicle
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
UNO student died of fentanyl overdose before Uber driver dropped her body at hospital, coroner finds

Latest News

Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says
3 children missing after entering Mississippi River
3 children missing after entering Mississippi River
Johnnie A. Jones Sr.
Baton Rouge Civil Rights trailblazer, World War II veteran dies at 102
Lusher renamed the Willow School
Lusher renamed the Willow School
Algiers Ferry Jump
Algiers Ferry Jump