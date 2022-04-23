BBB Accredited Business
White adjusts to top Purple, 59-31, in LSU Spring Game but starting QB still unknown

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) secured this ball for an 8-yard touchdown catch after...
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) secured this ball for an 8-yard touchdown catch after tipping it to himself after it was first tipped by safety Sage Ryan (15).(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet and Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The defense dominated most of the first half of the annual LSU Spring Game but the offense eventually got rolling and found the end zone a lot in a 59-31 win for White over Purple on Saturday, April 23.

The question of who will be LSU’s starting quarterback is nowhere close to being answered. All four threw touchdown passes with no interceptions.

Myles Brennan was 11-of-17 with 99 yards and one touchdown. Garrett Nussmeier was 9-of-16 for 136 yards and one touchdown. Jayden Daniels was 3-of-9 for 68 yards and a touchdown but he also rushed for a score. Walker Howard was 3-of-7 for 59 yards and a touchdown.

BOX SCORE

LSU head coach Brian Kelly was impressed with the performances by the running backs in the spring game.

Running back John Emery Jr. seemed to deliver positive results on all of his carries, despite not feeling outstanding. He had four rushes for 24 yards. Tre Bradford was the leading rusher with 86 yards on nine carries. Josh Williams found the end zone twice, finishing with 10 carries for 53 yards.

Jack Bech led all receivers with six catches for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Malik Nabers had two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown, which was probably the catch of the day. He tipped the ball to himself after it had been tipped by safety Sage Ryan.

The LSU defense in general and the defensive line, in particular, dominated things in the early going in the spring game.

The LSU offense staged a comeback, prompting a discussion on the undecided quarterback competition but not until after the defense in general and the defensive line, in particular, dominated things in the early going. Nussmeier may have had the most passing yards but was also under duress.

The defense finished with six sacks.

CLICK HERE for more.

