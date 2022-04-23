BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Lots of sun, increasing humidity for the weekend

Highs will rise into the middle 80s
By Zack Fradella
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a weekend filled with outdoor events. And, thankfully, bad weather will not affect any of it.

You will need to take some sun-related precautions if spending any length of time outdoors Saturday or Sunday. Bright sun is expected over the weekend, and some very warm conditions will be felt. Highs will climb into the middle 80s each afternoon. And with the humidity on the rise, there will be an even warmer feel. Make sure you stay hydrated in the sun and protect yourself with sunscreen.

A small rain chance develops Sunday as the moisture levels rise just enough to get a few popcorn showers during the peak heating hours of the afternoon. Even better rain chances come next Tuesday, as our next cool front gets closer. This front is likely to sweep through by mid-week, leading to another nice stretch from Wednesday onward.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

