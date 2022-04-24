BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River, Coast Guard says

By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three children remain missing early Sunday (April 24) after plunging into the Mississippi River late Saturday night, the US Coast Guard said.

The juveniles -- a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl -- were reported entering the water sometime around 7:15 p.m. near the Crescent City Connection bridge, which connects the east and west banks of New Orleans.

It was not immediately clear why the children entered the river.

Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging...
Three children -- ages 15, 14 and 8 -- were missing Saturday night (April 23) after plunging into the Mississippi River in New Orleans, the U.S. Coast Guard said.(Kevin Duckworth/WVUE-Fox 8)

The Coast Guard asked New Orleans’ Regional Transit Authority to suspend service of the Algiers-Canal Street ferry to enable its vessels to search the area unimpeded. The rescue crews dispatched to the area included a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, the Coast Guard cutter Sawfish, and three other boatcrews from Coast Guard Station New Orleans and the Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team, officials said.

RTA suspends Algiers Ferry after Coast Guard shut down

The New Orleans Fire Department and New Orleans police also joined in the search, which continued overnight into early Sunday morning.

This developing story will be updated as additional information is received.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Residents in Plaquemine were ordered to shelter in place after a fire and chlorine spill at a...
ALL CLEAR: Shelter in place canceled for Plaquemine area hours after fire, chlorine spill at Olin plant on Dow site
Councilman Joe Giarrusso’s city car was one of a number of vehicles broken into early Tuesday...
Thieves hit seven blocks in Lakeview, break into city councilman’s vehicle
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
UNO student died of fentanyl overdose before Uber driver dropped her body at hospital, coroner finds

Latest News

3 children missing after entering Mississippi River
3 children missing after entering Mississippi River
Johnnie A. Jones Sr.
Baton Rouge Civil Rights trailblazer, World War II veteran dies at 102
Lusher renamed the Willow School
Lusher renamed the Willow School
Algiers Ferry Jump
Algiers Ferry Jump