Man in stolen truck fatally shot during attempted stop by Assumption Parish deputies, LSP says

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LABADIEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - One man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting that happened in Labadieville early Sunday morning.

According to reports, around 7 a.m., Assumption Parish deputies located a stolen Ford F-450 traveling east on LA 398 towards Labadieville.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver identified as 26-year-old Rhett Thibodeaux of Larose did not stop and fled from deputies. After a short pursuit, the Ford came to a stop and deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Thibodeaux placed the Ford into reverse and rammed into the two sheriff’s office units. During the interaction, one of the deputies fired his weapon toward the Ford.

The Ford traveled forward and went off the roadway, coming to a complete stop.

Thibodeaux was hit by gunfire and taken to UMC where he was pronounced dead. No deputies were injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available.

