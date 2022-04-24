BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Warm and muggy, but mostly dry heading into the work week

Plenty of moisture in the area until the next cold front moves in on Tuesday.
Plenty of moisture in the area until the next cold front moves in on Tuesday.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few passing showers will continue into the Monday forecast with very warm temperatures. Overnight lows Sunday into Monday likely to stay around the 70 degree mark and once again warm up to the middle 80s. Rain coverage will be slightly higher on Monday as well as a front moves in from the northwest. Still expecting very little lightning and about 30 percent coverage with most rain ending towards sunset. Tuesday a frontal boundary moves across the region increasing rain coverage to 60 percent. Once the front moves through humidity levels will fall a bit and we’ll see a bit of a break in temperatures with highs topping out closer to 80s. The rest of the week should stay mostly dry.

Next 3 Days
Zack: Lower humidity, slightly cooler temperatures moving in