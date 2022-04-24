RTA suspends Algiers Ferry after Coast Guard shut down
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The RTA suspends the Canal Street/Algiers Ferry tonight as the Coast Guard shut down all river traffic to search for a number of people in the water.
According to RTA security on the scene, the Coast Guard notified them to shut down service so they could conduct a search. They believe a child may have jumped into the water from the West Bank, along with others following in after.
No other information is available at this time.
